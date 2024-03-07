Manatee Technical College Hosts Construction Rodeo: Sparking Youth Interest in Trades

More than 300 high school students from Manatee and Sarasota counties gathered at Manatee Technical College for the "Construction Rodeo" on Thursday, an initiative designed to showcase the breadth of career opportunities available in the construction and trades sectors. Spearheaded by the Gulf Coast Builders Exchange (GCBX), the event featured hands-on demonstrations ranging from brazing copper air conditioning lines to welding, aiming to ignite student interest in these high-demand fields.

Building Bridges to Careers in Construction

The Construction Rodeo, a collaborative effort between local schools and the GCBX, brought together over 30 businesses to engage directly with students. By offering a practical glimpse into various trades, the initiative sought to open up a dialogue about alternative career paths outside the traditional college route. "We do this in partnership with the schools, to help them get hands-on activity, show the kids what's out there, generate that interest, and they can come out of high school with a good-paying job," explained Mary Dougherty, executive director of GCBX.

Student Experiences and Aspirations

For many attendees, the event was an eye-opener, offering first-hand experience in trades they had never considered. Parrish Community High School senior, Emily Evans, expressed her enthusiasm for the diesel and welding demonstrations, highlighting the appeal of learning skills that promise both personal growth and career opportunities. Similarly, Madison Vremer, a current MTC student and Palmetto High School alumna, shared her aspiration to pursue a hands-on career, underscoring the event's role in validating her ambitions.

The Industry's Call for New Talent

With a noticeable gap between the available workforce and the industry's needs, events like the Construction Rodeo are critical in bridging the divide. The construction sector's demand for skilled labor is a pressing issue, and initiatives that connect youth with potential employers are essential. "Not every kid is going to college, so we need to get this message to them where they live, that this is available in their community, there's good careers, and they can do it," Dougherty remarked, emphasizing the importance of such outreach efforts.

As the day concluded, the impact of the Construction Rodeo was evident. Beyond the immediate excitement and engagement, the event planted seeds for future careers in the trades among youths who might otherwise have overlooked these viable and rewarding paths. The initiative not only showcased the potential within the construction industry but also demonstrated the power of community collaboration in shaping the workforce of tomorrow.