Malta's New Visa Regulations Stir Concerns in English Language Teaching Industry

In an unprecedented move, Malta has tightened its visa regulations for non-European Union (EU) nationals wishing to learn English in the country. Effective from March 1, students from third countries intending to stay beyond three months are mandated to secure a student visa prior to setting foot on Maltese soil. This decisive shift from the erstwhile policy, which accommodated students from visa-exempt nations to enter Malta for up to 90 days and subsequently apply for a visa extension, has stirred the waters in the English Language Teaching (ELT) industry.

Implications for the ELT Industry

Owners and stakeholders within the ELT industry are grappling with the potential ramifications of these stringent regulations. The predominant fear is the damage it could inflict on the industry by impinging on the last-minute market and limiting students who wish to prolong their courses. The precise visa requirements are still cloaked in uncertainty, raising questions about the need for rental contracts to be registered with the Housing Authority.

Role of Schools and Visa Processing

Amidst these changes, schools have been entrusted with the responsibility of applying for student visas, a move designed to curb the use of counterfeit acceptance letters. Each school is expected to delegate this role to three administrators. As per the new system, the visa processing time is estimated to extend to four to five weeks. Moreover, the requirements will be uniformly applied across all countries, eradicating any scope for bias or favoritism.

Future of Malta's ELT Industry

While some quarters of the ELT industry perceive these changes as a means to alleviate bureaucratic hassles, there are others who view it with trepidation. They fear that Malta could lose its competitive edge in the market, particularly against countries that have less rigorous visa requirements. As the dust around the new regulations settles, the future of Malta's ELT industry hangs in balance, awaiting the impact of these reforms.