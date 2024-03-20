Malta University Politics Students Unite in Activism, Lecturer Joins Protest

Young activists studying politics at the University of Malta took their lessons from the classroom to the streets, joined by their lecturer in a protest against the uprooting of trees in Mosta last November. Maya Dimitrijevic, 24, and Samuel Vella, 18, felt a surge of pride and validation when their public policy lecturer, Kurt Borg, stood arm-in-arm with them in the face of police opposition, underscoring a hands-on approach to political education and activism.

Education Meets Activism

The introduction of Malta's first full-time degree in politics and governance aims to attract young individuals passionate about addressing long-standing governance issues through educated leadership. Covering a wide array of subjects from political leadership to ethics and activism, the program is designed to foster a generation of leaders, policymakers, and influencers deeply rooted in the pursuit of the common good. Dimitrijevic and Vella's engagement in the program and on-the-ground activism exemplifies the practical application of their studies, challenging the sustainability of corruption and the erosion of institutions.

Political Engagement Beyond the Classroom

Despite the disillusionment with politics pervasive among the populace, students like Vella venture into the political arena, motivated by a desire to enact change. Running for local council elections under the ADPD ticket, Vella's commitment to his values over the prospect of electoral success reflects a hopeful deviation from political apathy toward principled engagement. Similarly, Dimitrijevic's activism, particularly in human rights and migrant support, underscores a dedication to leveraging political education for societal betterment rather than personal advancement.

A New Generation of Politically Conscious Leaders

The involvement of Malta University's politics students in both academic and practical aspects of political engagement heralds the potential emergence of a new wave of leaders equipped to tackle longstanding issues with fresh perspectives and unwavering commitment to the common good. As these students navigate the complexities of political involvement, from facing opposition to engaging with the community, their journey represents a beacon of hope for a more engaged, ethical, and effective political landscape in Malta and beyond.

As the fields of politics and governance evolve, the actions and aspirations of young activists like Dimitrijevic and Vella serve as a testament to the potential for education to empower a new generation to challenge and change the status quo. Their story is not just about political participation; it's about embodying the change they wish to see, a principle that could redefine political engagement for the better.