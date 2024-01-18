Malawi's Deputy Minister of Education Calls for Quality in School Construction

On a recent inspection visit to Jombo Primary School in Chikwawa District, Malawi, Deputy Minister of Education Nancy Chaola Mdooko expressed her concern over the sub-par construction quality of a new school block. Mdooko, known for her advocacy of quality educational facilities, was not satisfied with the construction work and urged the contractor to rectify the situation promptly.

Quality Over Quantity

During her visit, Mdooko emphasized the critical need for high-quality school buildings. She noted the significant overcrowding problem at Jombo Primary School and acknowledged the importance of the new construction project in addressing this issue. However, she firmly stated that the quality of the construction should not be compromised despite the urgent need for more classrooms.

Weather Woes and Construction Compromises

The contractor for the project, Simon Yotamu, admitted that the construction had been affected by the rain, which compromised the cement work. However, he assured Mdooko and the school's management that despite the weather challenges, the final product would meet the required standards. He pledged his commitment to delivering a safe and conducive learning environment for the students of Jombo Primary School.

A Ray of Hope

Rhoda Malunga, the head teacher of the school, expressed her optimism about the project, despite the construction concerns. She believes the addition of the new classrooms is a step in the right direction to manage the school's overcrowding problem. She also commended the positive relationship between the community and the contractor, which she believes will ensure the successful completion of the project.