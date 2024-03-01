Maisha T. Winn Elected AERA President-Elect, Poised to Influence Education Research in 2025

On March 1, 2024, Maisha T. Winn was announced as the president-elect of the American Educational Research Association (AERA), signaling a new chapter for the organization and the field of education research. Winn, the Chancellor's Leadership Professor in the School of Education at the University of California, Davis, brings a rich background in language, literacy, and justice in education to her upcoming presidency. Her tenure as president-elect begins in 2024-2025, with her presidency officially starting after the AERA's 2025 annual meeting.

Advertisment

Trailblazing Research and Leadership

Winn's election is a testament to her extensive contributions to education research and her leadership in advocating for restorative justice within educational settings. As a co-founder and co-director of the Transformative Justice in Education Center at UC Davis, Winn has dedicated her career to exploring the intersections of language, literacy, and youth culture, particularly within nondominant communities. Her work, spanning over 10 books and numerous peer-reviewed journal articles, has positioned her as a leading voice in transforming education through restorative practices and culturally responsive teaching.

A Legacy of Advocacy and Achievement

Advertisment

Throughout her active membership with AERA since 2000, Winn has held several key positions, including serving on the Executive Board and Council, and liaising with the Graduate Student Council and the International Relations Committee. Her accolades include the AERA Early Career Award and the Qualitative Research SIG's Outstanding Book Award, highlighting her impactful contributions to qualitative research in education. Winn's upcoming presidency promises to further AERA's mission of advancing knowledge about education and promoting the use of research to improve education and serve the public good.

Looking Ahead: Winn's Vision for AERA

As Winn prepares to take the helm of AERA in 2025, following Janelle Scott's presidency, the education research community anticipates her leadership to usher in innovative approaches and policies that support equitable and justice-oriented education for all students. Her vision for AERA includes fostering a collaborative research environment that bridges the gap between academia and practice, ensuring that educational research remains relevant and responsive to the needs of diverse communities.

The election of new AERA Council members, including prominent scholars and education researchers, alongside Winn, underscores the association's commitment to diversity and inclusivity in leadership. This new leadership team is poised to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, aiming to enhance the impact of education research on policy and practice worldwide.