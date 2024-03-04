Maine Launches 'Pathways to Careers': Expanding Student Access to Experiential Learning

Maine's Pathways to Careers initiative, a pioneering program aimed at widening student access to internships and hands-on learning experiences, officially opens its application process. Spearheaded by the University of Maine and supported by substantial funding from the Harold Alfond Foundation and the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, this initiative seeks to remove financial barriers that often hinder students from engaging in career-building opportunities such as internships, co-ops, and apprenticeships.

Breaking Down Barriers to Career Readiness

John Volin, the executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at the University of Maine, highlighted the significant impact of financial support on students' ability to participate in internships and other experiential learning opportunities. By covering costs such as mileage, housing, childcare, and work attire, Pathways to Careers aims to ensure that more students can take advantage of these critical career development experiences. This initiative is part of a broader effort under the UMS TRANSFORMS Student Success and Retention initiative to enhance career placement and satisfaction among graduates.

Strategic Support for Future Success

With a focus on expanding access to immersive learning experiences, the Pathways to Careers initiative collaborates with employer partners and external organizations to create opportunities that prepare students for the workforce. Joan Ferrini-Mundy, University of Maine president, emphasizes the importance of offering unique and meaningful opportunities to students, underlining the initiative's role in fostering career success. The financial backing from both the Harold Alfond Foundation and the Maine Legislature, including a $1.5 million investment from the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, exemplifies a strong commitment to workforce development and education in Maine.

Empowering Students for Tomorrow's Workforce

The initiative encourages students across the University of Maine System to apply for support, highlighting the importance of hands-on workforce experiences in setting career goals and securing employment post-graduation. Associate Provost Scott Marzille points out the win-win nature of the program, which not only benefits students but also supports the broader goal of advancing Maine's economy and workforce. With application deadlines for spring, summer, and fall 2024 internships approaching, students are urged to seek out more information and apply to secure their place in this transformative program.

This ambitious initiative not only opens doors for students but also strengthens the link between education and industry, promising to have a lasting impact on Maine's economic landscape. By investing in students' futures, Maine is laying the groundwork for a more skilled, prepared, and innovative workforce, ready to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.