Maharashtra Child Rights Panel Sets New School Transport Safety Guidelines

In a significant move towards ensuring the safety of students, the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) issued comprehensive transport safety guidelines for schools on Thursday. Advocate Susieben Shah, the Chairperson of MSCPCR, emphasized the importance of secure and reliable transportation for students, especially during school excursions. The newly issued document not only reiterates existing regulations but also introduces additional measures aimed at bolstering safety and security.

Enhanced Safety Measures

Under the new guidelines, schools are mandated to equip all buses with functional GPS and CCTV cameras, with the footage to be securely stored as backup for at least 15 days to aid police investigations if necessary. Furthermore, each bus must have a speed governor, emergency alarm facilities, a well-trained female attendant, a first-aid kit, and a fire extinguisher. To enhance accountability and facilitate emergency response, the driver's details, school and bus owner contact information, a helpline number, the vehicle's registration number, and the school's name must be conspicuously displayed inside and outside the bus in contrasting colors.

Extension to School Excursions

Recognizing the vulnerabilities associated with school excursions, the MSCPCR has extended these guidelines to include buses used for such trips. Schools are advised against outsourcing bus services; however, if they do, the management must ensure that safety standards are upheld. Additionally, children should be educated on recognizing 'good touch' and 'bad touch,' in line with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and encouraged to engage in open discussions to create awareness and empower them to speak up against inappropriate behavior.

Stakeholder Consultation

The guidelines were developed following comprehensive consultations with stakeholders, including representatives from the Mumbai police, transport and education departments, civic bodies, parents, school managements, and bus owners. This collaborative effort, which took place in a meeting on March 11, underscores the collective commitment to student safety. The MSCPCR's initiative is a testament to the importance of multi-stakeholder engagement in addressing complex issues such as child safety in school transportation.

The introduction of these guidelines marks a significant step forward in ensuring the safety of children on their way to and from school, as well as during school-sanctioned excursions. By setting clear standards and responsibilities for school management, the MSCPCR aims to foster a safer environment for students across Maharashtra. As schools begin to implement these guidelines, the focus will now turn to their effectiveness in preventing incidents and ensuring that students' rights to safety and security are upheld.