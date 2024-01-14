Madurai Woman’s Land Donation for School Expansion Honored by Chief Minister

In a remarkable display of philanthropy, a woman named Pooranam from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, has exemplified the spirit of giving by donating 1.5 acres of her land, worth Rs 7.5 crore, to the Kodikulam government middle school. This generous gesture is aimed at facilitating the school’s expansion into a high school, thus enriching the educational infrastructure of the district.

The Personal Significance of the Donation

Pooranam’s donation holds a deeply personal significance as it is given in memory of her late daughter. This poignant act underscores the indelible connection between love, loss, and the desire to make a positive difference in the world. It is a testament to the intimate stories that often lie behind grand philanthropic gestures.

Recognition of the Philanthropic Act

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, publicly recognized and applauded Pooranam’s altruistic act on social media. He underscored that her donation is reflective of the Tamil community’s deep-seated respect for education and teaching. He also announced that the state government would honor Pooranam for her philanthropy.

More Accolades and Appreciation

Pooranam’s generosity was further acknowledged by Madurai MP Su Venkatesan and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan sent a letter of appreciation, noting the inspirational nature of Pooranam’s deed in today’s wealth-focused society. He emphasized its potential to significantly benefit poor and rural students, thus casting a long shadow of hope and opportunity.

In conclusion, Pooranam’s act of philanthropy is a story of personal loss, communal gain, and an enduring commitment to education. It is a narrative that resonates with the spirit of giving and the power of education to transform lives.