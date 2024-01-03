Madera South High School’s Power Mechanics Program Earns Prestigious AED Accreditation

In a significant achievement, Madera South High School’s Power Mechanics program has become the first high school program in California to secure the Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) Accreditation. This is a notable step forward in providing students with industry-relevant skills and opening doors to promising careers in the field of diesel mechanics.

Impacting Lives, Shaping Futures

Gilberto Onofre, a senior at Madera South, is among the students who have benefitted from the program. Excited about working on engines, Onofre is gearing up to further his education at Reedley College’s Equipment Technician Program. His ambition underlines the effective synergy between Madera South and Reedley College in setting students up for success.

Accreditation: An Endorsement of Skill

Christopher Sharp, the Power Mechanics teacher, emphasized the importance of the AED Accreditation. According to him, this accreditation is a valuable credential for students to include on their resumes, as it mirrors the skills that the industry seeks from diesel technicians. The recognition is also a testament to the quality of education provided at Madera South.

Collaborations and Opportunities

The accreditation has also fostered an industry partnership with Garton Tractor in Madera. This association is providing students with access to cutting-edge technology and the potential for an internship program. Arthur Faria, an instructor at Reedley College, commended the students from Madera South for their exceptional performance, reflecting the program’s effectiveness.

Sharp expressed a renewed enthusiasm for teaching, spurred by the achievement of the accreditation and the opportunities it creates for students to secure well-paying jobs in the heavy equipment technician field. The success of Madera South’s Power Mechanics program underscores the potential of vocational education in shaping the future workforce and contributing to the industry’s growth.