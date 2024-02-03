Luanar Launches Post-Graduate Symposium: A Boost for Malawi's National Research

The Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) took a significant step forward in contributing to the national research agenda by launching a post-graduate symposium in Lilongwe, Malawi. The event, held at the Luanar Bunda campus, saw Vice Chancellor Emmanuel Kaunda emphasize the importance of research in addressing the country's challenges, especially in light of current changes.

Innovative Measures for National Growth

Vice Chancellor Kaunda announced that Luanar is in the process of establishing a radio station, having obtained a license from the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority. This move is seen as a step towards greater visibility and accessibility of the university's activities and research. The symposium is intended not only to display post-graduate students' technological inventions, but also to receive valuable stakeholder feedback.

Elevating Academic Research

According to Sam Katengeza, Luanar's Director of Research and Outreach, the symposium is a platform that will increase the visibility of the university's research. It will highlight its current resources, the nature of ongoing research, and its impact on the country. Katengeza cited an example where post-graduate students are developing a technology using indigenous materials to combat the army worm problem in Malawi.

Breaking New Ground in Academia

In a related development, the University of Malawi has announced the introduction of three new post-graduate programs. These include a PhD in Water and Environment, MSc in Physics, and MSc in Electronics. These programs, a result of stakeholder pressure and needs assessment, are the first of their kind at a public university in Malawi. They are aligned with the country's long-term strategies, MW 2063 and Africa 2063, and the National Research Agenda theme on Environmental Sustainability. The School of Natural and Applied Sciences is ready to roll out these programs after incorporating suggestions from stakeholder meetings.