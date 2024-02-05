LSU AgCenter's Master Gardeners Program: Cultivating Skills, Serving the Community

The Louisiana State University (LSU) AgCenter has announced the opening of applications for its upcoming Piney Hills Louisiana Master Gardeners class. The program, set to run from June to September 2024, seeks to attract adult horticulture enthusiasts from Northwest Louisiana, offering them comprehensive training in return for 40 hours of voluntary service.

Mastering the Art of Gardening

The Master Gardeners program is not just about honing one's horticultural skills. It's about using those skills to serve the community. As Master Gardeners, participants will engage in a host of volunteer activities, from organizing garden tours and seminars, running plant sales, educating children about the wonders of gardening, to maintaining demonstration gardens. It's a hands-on approach to learning and service that resonates deeply with the program's participants.

Learning from the Experts

Training sessions for the program cover a broad spectrum of horticultural topics, delivered through engaging lectures and practical workshops led by experts. With professionals from the Louisiana Cooperative Extension, university professors, and other specialists in the field at the helm, participants can expect a deep-dive into the world of horticulture.

Registration and Course Details

The Master Gardeners class is scheduled for Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. over an 11-week period, beginning on June 18, 2024. To attain certification, attendance at all classes is mandatory. The registration fee for the course is $165, inclusive of all necessary materials. However, a $25 discount is available for those who register before April 27, 2024. But act fast, as enrollment is capped and the deadline to register is May 27, 2024.