Loss of Renowned Scholars Jaakko Hmeen-Anttila and Mustafa al Trabelsi Leaves a Void in Islamic Cultural Studies

Jaakko Hmeen-Anttila, a distinguished Finnish scholar and professor of Arabic and Islamic culture at the University of Edinburgh, tragically passed away at the age of 60 due to a sudden illness on December 18, 2023. His spouse, Virpi Hmeen-Anttila, confirmed the news, expressing profound grief over the loss, which she described as a personal and global tragedy.

Legacy of a Scholar

Born in 1963 in Oulu, Finland, Hmeen-Anttila was a prolific writer and translator. His notable works include translations of the Quran and ‘The Thousand and One Nights’. His unique ability to explain complex topics to a broad audience with engaging clarity set him apart as an extraordinary scholar. Before his position at the University of Edinburgh, Hmeen-Anttila served as a professor at the University of Helsinki. His transition to Edinburgh in 2016 was seen as a symbolic protest against Finnish government education budget cuts.

Impact and Contributions

Hmeen-Anttila authored award-winning books and was dedicated to illuminating Islamic culture, with the aim of reducing prejudices and fears. He is remembered by colleagues and students as an inspiring mentor with extensive knowledge and a vivacious sense of humor. His work won him national and international recognition, making his death a significant loss to the academic and cultural studies communities.

Loss of Another Scholar

In related news, Mustafa al Trabelsi, a well-known Islamic culture scholar and poet in Libya, perished in the devastating flooding in Derna caused by Storm Daniel. Trabelsi had previously cautioned about the potential for floods due to the hazardous state of two dams located upstream from the city, but his warnings were disregarded. His wife’s body was recovered, but Trabelsi is among the thousands who remain missing. Trabelsi’s love for his hometown of Derna, known historically as a hub of cultural diversity and a city of poets, was palpable in his poetry and writings.