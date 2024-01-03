en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Loss of Renowned Scholars Jaakko Hmeen-Anttila and Mustafa al Trabelsi Leaves a Void in Islamic Cultural Studies

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
Loss of Renowned Scholars Jaakko Hmeen-Anttila and Mustafa al Trabelsi Leaves a Void in Islamic Cultural Studies

Jaakko Hmeen-Anttila, a distinguished Finnish scholar and professor of Arabic and Islamic culture at the University of Edinburgh, tragically passed away at the age of 60 due to a sudden illness on December 18, 2023. His spouse, Virpi Hmeen-Anttila, confirmed the news, expressing profound grief over the loss, which she described as a personal and global tragedy.

Legacy of a Scholar

Born in 1963 in Oulu, Finland, Hmeen-Anttila was a prolific writer and translator. His notable works include translations of the Quran and ‘The Thousand and One Nights’. His unique ability to explain complex topics to a broad audience with engaging clarity set him apart as an extraordinary scholar. Before his position at the University of Edinburgh, Hmeen-Anttila served as a professor at the University of Helsinki. His transition to Edinburgh in 2016 was seen as a symbolic protest against Finnish government education budget cuts.

Impact and Contributions

Hmeen-Anttila authored award-winning books and was dedicated to illuminating Islamic culture, with the aim of reducing prejudices and fears. He is remembered by colleagues and students as an inspiring mentor with extensive knowledge and a vivacious sense of humor. His work won him national and international recognition, making his death a significant loss to the academic and cultural studies communities.

Loss of Another Scholar

In related news, Mustafa al Trabelsi, a well-known Islamic culture scholar and poet in Libya, perished in the devastating flooding in Derna caused by Storm Daniel. Trabelsi had previously cautioned about the potential for floods due to the hazardous state of two dams located upstream from the city, but his warnings were disregarded. His wife’s body was recovered, but Trabelsi is among the thousands who remain missing. Trabelsi’s love for his hometown of Derna, known historically as a hub of cultural diversity and a city of poets, was palpable in his poetry and writings.

0
Education Finland Obituary
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Addressing Underrepresentation of NHPI in Ocean Science: A Call for Change

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Sindh's Education Crisis: A Call for Resilience Post-Floods

By Rizwan Shah

COYHL: Cultivating the Next Generation of Hospitality Leaders

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Rethinking Child Care: Sioux Falls Grapples with Accessibility and Perception

By Geeta Pillai

Kerry Launches Campaign to Combat Rising Trend of Student 'Money Mules ...
@Crime · 7 mins
Kerry Launches Campaign to Combat Rising Trend of Student 'Money Mules ...
heart comment 0
Oklahoma School Principal and Coach Charged: Plea Bargain Rejected

By Olalekan Adigun

Oklahoma School Principal and Coach Charged: Plea Bargain Rejected
Mother of Hazing Victim to Run for Brevard School Board Seat

By Shivani Chauhan

Mother of Hazing Victim to Run for Brevard School Board Seat
University of Jammu Triumphs in Vice Chancellor’s Cup Cricket Tournament

By Salman Khan

University of Jammu Triumphs in Vice Chancellor's Cup Cricket Tournament
The Technological Revolution and its Impact on Employee Training

By BNN Correspondents

The Technological Revolution and its Impact on Employee Training
Latest Headlines
World News
Texas Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
14 seconds
Texas Wide Receiver Xavier Worthy Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
Gujarat's Food Safety Management Under Scrutiny Following Poisoning Cases
51 seconds
Gujarat's Food Safety Management Under Scrutiny Following Poisoning Cases
Basketball Community Mourns Loss of Gus Alfieri: St. John's Standout, Coach, and Author
54 seconds
Basketball Community Mourns Loss of Gus Alfieri: St. John's Standout, Coach, and Author
Wisconsin Birth Rates Rise Following Dobbs Decision: A Study By IZA Institute
57 seconds
Wisconsin Birth Rates Rise Following Dobbs Decision: A Study By IZA Institute
Minneapolis City Council Swears in New Members: A Turning Point in Governance?
59 seconds
Minneapolis City Council Swears in New Members: A Turning Point in Governance?
The Hidden Mental Health Crisis in Entrepreneurship
59 seconds
The Hidden Mental Health Crisis in Entrepreneurship
David Warner Set to Retire from Test Cricket: An End of an Era
1 min
David Warner Set to Retire from Test Cricket: An End of an Era
Pakistan's Upcoming Elections: A Test of Democracy Amid Allegations of Manipulation
1 min
Pakistan's Upcoming Elections: A Test of Democracy Amid Allegations of Manipulation
Aldarelli Leads Robbinsville to Victory Over Hopewell Valley in High School Basketball Clash
1 min
Aldarelli Leads Robbinsville to Victory Over Hopewell Valley in High School Basketball Clash
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
16 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
25 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
4 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app