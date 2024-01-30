LOETB Highlights Educational Opportunities Across Laois and Offaly

The Laois and Offaly Education & Training Board (LOETB) illuminated the landscape of training and educational opportunities across counties Laois and Offaly. The event highlighted the active involvement of hundreds of individuals in a variety of courses and apprenticeships. The programs are conducted across multiple centers, including Tullamore, Mount Lucas, Mountmellick, and Portlaoise. The aim was to showcase the breadth of educational offerings and the impact they have on the community.

The Midlands Skills Centre: A Hub for Electrical Training

Operational for about two years, the Midlands Skills Centre in Tullamore has played a pivotal role in the local educational ecosystem. The center provides a highly sought-after 21-week in-house course for electrical apprentices—a vital part of their comprehensive apprenticeship program. The center further boasts a state-of-the-art workshop and a clean room. The latter is primarily used for upskilling employees from local med-tech companies, including industry giant Zoetis.

National Construction Training Campus: Building Towards a Sustainable Future

Managed by LOETB, the National Construction Training Campus in Mount Lucas serves as a significant center for training in retrofitting and near-zero energy building. It also provides training in scaffolding and crane driving within its expansive 32-acre facility. The campus is at the forefront of training in sustainable construction techniques, emphasizing the importance of eco-friendly practices in the building industry.

Future Plans: A New Era of Construction Training

Beyond the current offerings, plans are firmly underway to establish a state-of-the-art building methods training and demonstration facility at the campus. This facility promises to redefine construction training, incorporating the latest technologies and methods into the curriculum. The facility is expected to further solidify the region's standing as a leading center for construction training.

LOETB's Media Day: Spotlight on Education

LOETB's media day also featured tours of the Mountmellick Further Education and Training Centre and the Portlaoise Institute. These tours provided a firsthand look at the variety of educational opportunities available, further emphasizing LOETB's commitment to fostering learning and skills development within the community.