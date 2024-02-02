Local Farm to School Programs Flourish in Pawnee and Greenfield Districts

In a telling testament to the potential of locally-sourced food in schools, the Farm to School pilot program, sponsored by the Sangamon County Board, has reaped significant success within the Pawnee School District. A mere four months into the program, the district has made remarkable strides in scratch cooking, utilizing fresh ingredients sourced from local vendors.

Boosting Health and Local Economy

Launched with the aim to foster healthier eating habits among students, the initiative also intends to bolster local economies by connecting school cafeterias and local farmers. The Pawnee School District has surpassed its initial goal by procuring more than 41% of its food supplies from local farms within a nine-county region, including a wide range of meats and produce.

A Ripple Effect of Success

The success of the Pawnee program is creating waves in surrounding districts. The Greene County Greenfield School District, recipient of a farm to school grant, has successfully integrated beef from the FFA's farm into their cafeteria meals. Superintendent Andy Stumpf has expressed a desire to expand this initiative, incorporating pork processing and sourcing more fruits and vegetables locally.

A Broader Movement for Better Food

These successful programs are part of a broader movement that aims to integrate local agriculture into school food services. By doing so, they not only provide students with fresher, healthier meal options but also stimulate local economies by supporting area farmers and vendors. It's a win-win situation that other districts, inspired by the successes in Pawnee and Greenfield, may soon emulate.