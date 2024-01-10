Local Campaign Group Fights Against Surrey School Move

A local campaign group, ‘Stop the Move’, is firmly standing against Surrey County Council’s (SCC) proposed relocation of Reigate Priory Junior School. The current plan aims to move the school from its traditional Bell Street base to a new site at Woodhatch Place, nearly a mile away. The group’s main concerns revolve around the potential increase in traffic and the inconvenience this would cause to the local community.

Initial Plans Rejected Amid Safety Concerns

In February 2023, the initial plan to move the school was rejected, mainly due to safety concerns for the children and fears of increased traffic-related pollution. Furthermore, SCC had launched a consultation, seeking public opinion on the move. The council had previously purchased the Woodhatch Place site in 2020 for £50 million, relocating its headquarters there.

The Rationale Behind the Move

SCC argues that the current Bell Street site is inadequate for modern learning needs and is unsuitable for redevelopment to meet current school requirements. Their goal is to provide a sustainable and inclusive educational environment that will serve the primary planning area of Reigate now and in the future.

Parents Express Concern

Parents, including Richard Oldham, are apprehensive about the proposed change. Some are considering moving schools or even relocating entirely due to the uncertainty and impracticality of the new site. The difficulty in accessing the proposed site, especially on foot, is a significant point of contention for local residents and the ‘Stop the Move’ campaign.

The ‘Stop the Move’ campaign continues to oppose the move, citing the anticipated increase in traffic and the inconvenience it would cause to the local community as their key areas of concern. As the debate continues, the future of Reigate Priory Junior School’s location remains uncertain.