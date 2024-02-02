Lions Clubs International to Host Valentine's Saturday Story Time for Literacy

The globally revered service organization, Lions Clubs International District 204, is set to host a unique event titled 'Valentine's Saturday Story Time' on February 3, 2024. Designed to foster and promote literacy on the island, the event will kick off at 10 a.m. via the virtual platform, Zoom, and is open to all members of the public.

Win Books and Prizes

Participants will have the opportunity to win books and a variety of other prizes. The mechanism is simple yet engaging: attendees answer questions during the read aloud session and stand a chance to win. The Story Time session will feature 'Coastie Time - Boats n Kids' by the esteemed U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, promising a captivating and insightful experience for all.

Collaborative Initiative

This initiative is not a solitary endeavor, but a collaborative effort backed by multiple partners. These include the Guam Public Library System, the Guam Council of the International Literacy Association, Guam Department of Education's CHamoru Studies and Special Projects Division, University of Guam School of Education's Reading Program, UOG-SOE Alumni Association, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Guam Flotilla 140-20-24, Guahan Isan Famagu'on Lions Club, Guam Police Department's Recreational Boating Safety Program, and Peto's Journey LLC.

Register Online

Registration for the event is readily available online. Interested individuals seeking further information can reach out to the Reading Action Program chair, Matilda Naputi Rivera. With a focus on storytelling, singing, and activities for young children and their caregivers, this event aims to encourage early learning skills and foster a love for literacy at home.