Lincoln University's Football Team: A Story of Resilience and Grit

In the heart of Oakland, California, lies a story of resilience and grit, played out on a football field. Lincoln University, a business school known more for its MBA programs than its sporting prowess, is attempting to defy the odds with a college football program operating on a shoestring budget. The team, fondly known as the Oaklanders, is an anomaly in the world of college football.
A Fight Against All Odds
The team isn't affiliated with the NCAA or any football division or conference. It doesn't have a home stadium, practice field, or weight room to call its own. The Oaklanders have faced the ignominy of losing games, often by wide margins. Players and former assistant coaches have narrated tales of inadequate conditions, including a lack of certified athletic trainers, insufficient equipment, financial hardships, and overcrowded housing circumstances.
Unyielding Determination
Yet, in the face of adversity, the program perseveres. At the helm is University President Mikhail Brodsky, whose unyielding determination keeps the football team alive. The school is currently grappling with a plummet in international student applicants, a fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, and exclusion from federal financial aid programs due to an accreditation issue.
Reviving Enrolment Through Sports
In a bid to counteract these setbacks, the university has turned to sports. Hiring Desmond Gumbs as the athletic director and head football coach, and NBA legend Gary Payton as the men's basketball coach, Lincoln University has sought to boost enrollment by attracting athletes. This strategy has resulted in an increase in enrollment, but the financial constraints continue to loom large. Payton has even dipped into his personal funds to meet team expenses.
College Football's Vagabonds
The Oaklanders find themselves compared to Bishop Sycamore, a controversial high school football team, owing to their unregulated status. They've been dubbed 'college football's vagabonds,' playing games across the nation in return for financial guarantees. In three seasons, the football program has managed to amass at least $742,000 from these games. Yet, the financial struggle persists, painting a picture of a team that fights not just opponents on the field, but a relentless battle off it as well.