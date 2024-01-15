en English
Business

Leuphana Professional School Launches Online Certificate Course in Digital Transformation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:39 am EST
Leuphana Professional School Launches Online Certificate Course in Digital Transformation

In response to the rapidly evolving digital landscape, Leuphana Professional School has announced the introduction of an online certificate course in Digital Transformation, commencing in March 2024. This innovative program, targeting managers aspiring to boost their digital skills, is structured into seven comprehensive modules. These modules aim to address the critical aspects of digital change in the business realm.

Focusing on Key Aspects of Digital Transformation

The course curriculum spans a broad array of topics, including Digital Transformation, Industry 4.0, Digital Marketing, Digital Law, and Data Protection. To equip managers for the future, the program also explores the Working World 4.0 and Change and Innovation, culminating in a practical project module for hands-on experience.

Flexible and Interactive Learning Approach

The course is designed for flexible, part-time study, allowing participants to immerse themselves in the material through various e-learning formats such as brain games, podcasts, and blog posts. To promote interactive learning, the program also integrates live online seminars conducted by esteemed academics and professionals.

Open for Application

Interested candidates holding a university entrance qualification and a minimum of one year of professional experience can apply until January 31, 2024. An informational online event is scheduled for January 18, 2024, allowing potential students to make an informed decision. Personalized advice from the course coordinator, Katsiaryna Hladysh, is also available to prospective students.

The program’s digital learning approach, coupled with its emphasis on practical application, underscores the institution’s commitment to empowering current and future managers with the necessary tools to steer and lead in the digital era.

Business Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

