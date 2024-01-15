en English
Education

‘Let’s Move Forward’: UNESCO Delhi and NCERT Release Comic Book Promoting Gender Equality

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:40 am EST
‘Let’s Move Forward’: UNESCO Delhi and NCERT Release Comic Book Promoting Gender Equality

In a progressive step towards education reform, UNESCO Delhi, in collaboration with NCERT and the Union Ministry of Education, has unveiled a groundbreaking comic book titled “Let’s Move Forward”. This 32-page publication aims to educate schoolchildren about a diverse range of social issues, with a particular focus on gender discrimination, as encapsulated in the story of Reena, a young girl who faces familial resistance for pursuing cricket, often seen as a boys’ domain.

Addressing Social Issues through a Relatable Medium

The comic book is far from a simplistic narrative targeting school-going children. It encompasses a spectrum of pressing social issues such as gender equality, healthy lifestyle, mental health, interpersonal relationships, values, health and sanitation, substance abuse prevention, reproductive health, menstrual hygiene, the necessity to shield oneself from sexual violence, and the importance of responsible online behavior.

Emphasizing the Intersection of Education, Health, and Human Rights

Eric Falt, the Director and UNESCO Representative to India, Bhutan, Maldives, and Sri Lanka, underscores the essential convergence of quality education, health, well-being, gender equality, and human rights. He further stresses on the importance of addressing these issues in the school curriculum. Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, has also highlighted the crucial role of adolescent health and education in the process of nation-building.

Breaking Stereotypes, Promoting Inclusivity

The comic book does not limit itself to the promotion of gender equality and health. It includes narratives that caution readers about the potential dangers of misleading advertisements for beauty and health products. Furthermore, it advocates the significance of inclusivity for children with disabilities, underlines the necessity of understanding and responding to violence and abuse, and encourages respect for transgender individuals. In essence, the book uses relatable stories, morals, and messages to urge society to break stereotypes, support transgender rights, and treat all genders equally.

The comic book “Let’s Move Forward” is available for download on the Ministry of Education’s official website, marking a noteworthy stride towards the infusion of progressive values in education.

Education
BNN Correspondents

