Leitrim Youthreach Unveils New Opportunities for Early School Leavers with Open Day Event

Leitrim Youthreach, a pivotal program designed for young individuals who have left school early, is inviting the community to its Open Day to discover the array of educational and vocational opportunities it offers. Spearheaded by Cathriona Glancy O'Shea, the program coordinator, the event aims to shed light on how Youthreach can pave the way for a brighter future for its participants.

Empowering Early School Leavers

Youthreach, under the Department of Education and Skills, provides a crucial platform for 15 to 21-year-olds lacking formal qualifications. Through its comprehensive offerings, including the Leaving Certificate Applied, QQI Level 3 in General Learning, and the Pathways Programme (QQI Level 4), Youthreach equips students with the skills and knowledge necessary for further education, apprenticeship, or direct entry into the workforce. Currently based in the Old Marian College in Mohill, Youthreach is gearing up for a significant move to a new, state-of-the-art Further Education and Training (FET) campus within the year.

Support Beyond Education

Understanding the diverse needs of its students, Youthreach extends support far beyond the classroom. Eligible participants aged 16-17 receive a weekly training allowance of €45, while those 18 and older may qualify for up to €240 per week. In addition, all learners benefit from meal and travel provisions, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder access to education. This holistic approach underscores Youthreach's commitment to removing barriers to education and fostering an inclusive learning environment.

Joining the Youthreach Community

For individuals interested in exploring the transformative opportunities Youthreach offers, the upcoming Open Day presents an ideal starting point. Attendees will have the chance to meet the dedicated staff, including educators Emer Healy and Thomas Byrne, as well as hear firsthand from students like Lukas Petrauski, Zack Hales, and Caoilyn Ashe about their personal experiences. Those unable to attend can still inquire about enrollment by contacting Cathriona Glancy O'Shea directly or visiting the Youthreach website for more information.

The Leitrim Youthreach initiative stands as a beacon of hope for young people seeking to redefine their educational and career trajectories. As the program continues to evolve, its impact on the lives of early school leavers and the broader community is poised for significant growth, making it a vital component of Ireland's educational landscape.