Legal Battle Rages Over Unprecedented University Acquisition

The University of Idaho's pursuit to acquire the University of Phoenix, a plan valued at $685 million, is currently under legal scrutiny. The lawsuit, filed by Attorney General Raúl Labrador, accuses the Idaho State Board of Education of conducting three illicit closed-door meetings in the spring of last year to confer about the acquisition. Though the Board gave its approval on May 18, Labrador argues that these meetings breached open meetings laws, and is striving to have the board's vote nullified by Ada County District Judge Jason Scott.

Legal Battle Ensues Over Acquisition

The three-day trial concentrated mainly on whether there was adequate competition to warrant the closed meetings. Deputy Attorney General Gregory Woodard contended that the board did not thoroughly investigate competition, while the State Board's lawyers defended the process, arguing that the board members relied on their professional experience when reaching decisions. As of now, Judge Scott has not made a ruling on the case, but a decision is not expected before next week.

Acquisition Hinges on Lawsuit Outcome

The lawsuit currently presents one of the major roadblocks to the sale. The University of Idaho's accreditors still need to give their nod to the purchase and financing remains on pause due to the ongoing legal warfare. The deal has a closing deadline of May 31, after which either party can choose to walk away.

Testimonies Shed Light on Closed Meeting Process

During the trial, Jenifer Marcus, the deputy attorney general assigned to the State Board, testified about the process for the closed meetings. While board member Cindy Siddoway's testimony introduced some handwritten notes, which became a focal point of dispute. The testimonies provided further insights into the proceedings and the competitive landscape of the acquisition process.