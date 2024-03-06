Lebanese Community in Ghana Celebrates Decade of Scholarships, Launches Alumni Network with Presidential Nod

Marking a significant milestone, the Lebanese community in Ghana recently commemorated the 10th anniversary of their impactful Scholarship Programme with a grand Gala dinner, graced by dignitaries including H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Lebanese Ambassador H.E Mr Maher Kheir. The event not only celebrated the achievements of the past decade but also saw the launch of the Lebanese Scholarship Alumni Network (LESAN), aimed at fostering continued growth and development.

Advertisment

Building Bridges Through Education

Since its inception, the Lebanese Scholarship Programme has been a beacon of hope for many Ghanaian students, providing them with the financial means to pursue higher education in various fields such as journalism, law, language, and performing arts. Through this initiative, the Lebanese community has significantly contributed to the educational landscape in Ghana, aiding in the development of skilled professionals who are now ready to give back to society through the newly established LESAN.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Looking Ahead

Advertisment

In his address, President Akufo-Addo lauded the Lebanese community for their ongoing support and highlighted the programme as a model of international cooperation and friendship. Ambassador Kheir echoed these sentiments, emphasizing education's role as a catalyst for social and economic freedom. The event also served as a platform to announce the expansion of the scholarship scheme to include new disciplines, demonstrating a commitment to the evolving educational needs of Ghanaian students.

LESAN: A New Chapter of Collaboration

The launch of LESAN represents a new phase in the scholarship programme's journey, offering a structured platform for alumni to engage in social and humanitarian projects. With a seed amount of GHC100,000 donated by the Lebanese Community, the network is poised to make a significant impact. The establishment of LESAN is a testament to the lasting bonds formed through education and the shared vision of a brighter future for both Lebanese and Ghanaians.

As the curtains close on a decade of transformative education support by the Lebanese community in Ghana, the launch of LESAN opens new doors for collaboration, development, and mutual growth. This initiative not only celebrates the achievements of the past but also lays a solid foundation for future generations, promising continued contributions to Ghana's educational and societal prosperity.