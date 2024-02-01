Learn4Life and Dalrada Institute Join Forces to Launch Certified Nursing Assistant Program

Learn4Life, a network of over 80 free public high schools, has teamed up with Dalrada Career Institute to launch a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program for its learners. This curriculum, which stretches over a rigorous month-long period, offers an entry point for students aiming to delve deeper into the healthcare sector. The course structure includes an initial two weeks of classroom education, followed by hands-on clinical practice through an externship at a licensed care facility.

Unlocking Potential in the Healthcare Sector

The CNA program serves as a stepping stone for students looking to expand their career horizons within the healthcare industry. It is designed to help students evolve from being high school attendees to certified professionals, ready to take on roles such as licensed vocational nurse (LVN), medical assistant, bachelor of science in nursing (BSN), or registered nurse (RN). This school year alone, 24 Learn4Life students have successfully navigated through the program, earning their CNA certificates.

A Response to the High Demand for Healthcare Workers

This initiative is a strategic move to fill the high demand for healthcare workers. Students completing the program have the potential to earn $20-30 per hour and may also receive signing bonuses upon employment. The program runs for eight hours a day, mirroring the actual workday of a nurse assistant, thereby offering students a realistic glimpse into their future work environment.

Empowering Students, Fostering Growth

Learn4Life's CNA program is more than just a career opportunity; it's a platform for personal growth and development. The program, fully funded by Learn4Life, fosters confidence and a sense of fulfillment derived from helping others. It also provides the flexibility needed for students to stay on track with their high school education while simultaneously working towards their diplomas.