Leadership Pasadena: A Silver Celebration of Community Leadership

Leadership Pasadena, the organization with a 25-year-old legacy of fostering effective and compassionate leaders, ushered in its 2024 cohort, marking a significant milestone in its journey. Nestled in the heart of California, this organization is a beacon, illuminating the path of community leadership in the Pasadena area.

A Quarter Century of Cultivating Leaders

Since its inception, Leadership Pasadena's mission has been consistent: enhancing the community by developing skilled and empathetic leaders. Each year, the organization selects a diverse group of professionals from various sectors, intending to broaden their leadership acumen and foster invaluable connections. The commitment to this cause has been unwavering for a quarter century, and the 25th-anniversary celebration stands testimony to the organization's resolute dedication to its mission.

The 2024 Cohort: A Mosaic of Expertise

The 2024 cohort is a vibrant tapestry woven with threads from different professional backgrounds, including education, law enforcement, nonprofit management, healthcare, and finance. Among the chosen are Eriqlee Adame, a veteran from Pasadena City College, and Cristina Alvarado from Rose Bowl Aquatics Center. Other representatives hail from the City of Pasadena, Pasadena Service Federal Credit Union, Loyola Marymount University, Pasadena Media, Bank of America, Panda Restaurant Group, and The Huntington Library, painting a diverse picture of the community's leadership.

Fostering Collaboration and Positive Change

The program's design is rooted in the principles of understanding and collaboration, aimed at catalyzing positive change within the Pasadena community. Board Member and Program Director Nancy Carol Inguanzo expressed confidence in the new class's potential to leave an indelible mark on the community. As Leadership Pasadena celebrates its silver jubilee, this fresh infusion of leadership talent is set to carry forward its longstanding tradition of community development and transformation.