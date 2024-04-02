Le Monde and Columbia University Tackle Journalism's Role Amid Crisis in April 2024 Event Series

Exploring the pivotal challenges facing journalism in today's volatile world, Le Monde in English and Columbia University have teamed up to host a thought-provoking series of events from April 15-17, 2024, in New York City. This collaboration aims to dissect the role of journalism in navigating and reporting on crises, with a special focus on conflict zones, democratic values, and visual investigation methodologies.

Journalism on the Frontlines

On April 15, the series kicks off with a deep dive into the journalistic hurdles within conflict zones, particularly Gaza. Esteemed speakers such as Tanya Habjouqa, Ameera Harouda, Gideon Levy, and Gilles Paris will share their firsthand experiences, guided by David Remnick's moderation. Their discussion will illuminate the perilous reality for journalists in these areas, underscored by recent reports on the casualties and challenges faced by media personnel in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Democracy's Gatekeepers in the Digital Age

The debate at Villa Albertine on the evening of April 15 will pivot to journalism's enduring responsibility as democracy's watchdog, even as the digital era reshapes the landscape. With Sylvie Kauffmann, Julia Angwin, and Anya Schiffrin on the panel, moderated by Justin Hendrix, attendees can expect a riveting dialogue on how journalists can uphold their critical role amidst rising misinformation and evolving technology.

Visual Journalism's New Frontier

The final day features a session dedicated to the emerging field of visual investigation in journalism, with Asia Balluffier, Pooja Chaudhuri, and Santiago Lyon leading the conversation.