Lauren Goodger Contemplates Homeschooling for Daughter Amidst Return to TOWIE

In a recent development, Lauren Goodger, the 37-year-old former star of 'The Only Way Is Essex' (TOWIE), has shown interest in homeschooling her two-year-old daughter Larose. Goodger has shared a video on her Instagram account from digital creator Charlotte Millar, which addresses common fears and misconceptions about homeschooling and proposes that the reality is often far more positive. The video asserts that homeschooled children tend to be happier, more mannerly, and well-informed.

Returning to TOWIE Amid Homeschooling Plans

Goodger's contemplation of homeschooling comes amidst her plans for a return to TOWIE after an 11-year break. This return could present logistical challenges, especially considering Goodger is a single parent. Her second daughter Lorena tragically lost her life shortly after birth due to complications involving the umbilical cord.

Legal Battles and Personal Challenges

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Goodger's ex-partner Charles is currently facing legal issues. He has been charged with actual bodily harm and coercive behavior against Goodger, and a trial is set for March 18, 2024. These personal challenges may further complicate Goodger's plans for homeschooling and her return to television.

Homeschooling: A Growing Trend Among Celebrities?

Meanwhile, fitness guru Joe Wicks has also taken his daughter Indie out of school to homeschool her. Wicks has emphasized the desire to spend more time as a family and the freedom to travel as reasons for his decision. Does this indicate a growing trend among celebrities? Only time will tell.