Education

Laura Feetham-Walker Honored with 2024 APE Award for Innovating Scholarly Communication

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:00 pm EST
At the prestigious 19th Academic Publishing in Europe (APE) Conference in Berlin, the 2024 APE Award for Innovation in Scholarly Communication was bestowed upon Laura Feetham-Walker, the Reviewer Engagement Manager at Institute of Physics Publishing. Her noteworthy contributions to the enhancement of academic peer review processes earned her this esteemed recognition. Feetham-Walker’s work primarily centers around the betterment of peer review training and certification, especially targeting early career researchers, empowering them to actively and confidently engage in the peer review system.

Revolutionizing Scholarly Communication

The award, backed by Digital Science, a company with a strong commitment to supporting various players in the research ecosystem, is a testament to individuals who bring about groundbreaking practices in scholarly communication. The need for such innovative shifts arises from the persistent hurdles plaguing the peer review system. An ever-increasing influx of manuscripts is countered by a relatively unchanged number of reviewers, resulting in an escalating pressure on the existing ones.

Addressing the Crisis

Feetham-Walker’s strategy is designed to mitigate this crisis by broadening the reviewer base and ensuring top-notch peer evaluations. By focusing on training and recruiting early career researchers into the fold of peer review, she has effectively created a broader, more diverse pool of reviewers who can help alleviate the workload and maintain the quality of academic publications.

Recognition and Praise

The award, carrying a cash prize of €1,000, was handed over to Feetham-Walker by Digital Science’s CEO, Dr. Daniel Hook. He lauded the inclusive and forward-thinking nature of her work that promises to reshape the academic publishing landscape. Alongside Feetham-Walker, another professional, Hong Zhou of Wiley Publishing, received high commendation for his unwavering dedication to develop auto-tagging technologies on the Atypon platform.

Education Germany Science & Technology
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

