Language Barrier: A Vietnamese Lawyer’s Struggle Sheds Light on Global Employment Challenges

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Language Barrier: A Vietnamese Lawyer’s Struggle Sheds Light on Global Employment Challenges

In the heart of Vietnam, a legal professional with a 15-year career stands at an unexpected crossroads. Despite an extensive background in law, the individual is wrestling with unemployment, their Achilles’ heel being a lack of fluency in the English language. This seemingly insurmountable barrier has rendered them unable to secure employment, even with their wealth of experience. Their plight is a stark reflection of a broader issue that professionals across the globe are grappling with – the critical role of language proficiency in the professional world.

Language Proficiency: A Decisive Factor in Employment

For fields like law, where communication forms the very crux of the profession, possessing a strong command over language is paramount. The legal professional in question found this out the hard way. They faced considerable challenges while working for a South Korean company in Vietnam owing to their inadequate English proficiency. This difficulty, unfortunately, did not end with their tenure at the company. It followed them into the job market, hampering their prospects of finding new employment. Now, they stand unemployed for over a year, their future uncertain and their career hanging in the balance.

The Global Job Market: A Tower of Babel

The professional’s predicament is not an isolated case. It mirrors a larger issue that is lurking in the global job market – the disadvantage experienced by professionals who are not native speakers of the dominant languages of business, such as English. This problem is exacerbated in a globalized workforce where English has firmly established itself as the lingua franca. Professionals, irrespective of their experience or skill set, find themselves at a disadvantage if they do not possess strong language skills, pushing them to the fringes of the job market.

The Need for Language Training and Support

This situation underscores the imperative need for language training and support for non-native speakers. It is crucial to help them adapt and compete in an increasingly globalized workforce. Providing language education and resources can help bridge the gap and level the playing field, allowing professionals to fully harness their potential and contribute their skills and experience to the global workforce. The case of the Vietnamese lawyer serves as a stark reminder of this pressing need, and a call to action for institutions worldwide to address it.

Education
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

