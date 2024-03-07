Lamar State College Port Arthur Hosts Seahawk Saturday: Discover, Engage, Learn

Officials from Lamar State College Port Arthur, alongside representatives from Cooke General Contractors Inc. and Stantec Architecture Inc., are set to break ground on the new Allied Health and Sciences Building this November, signaling a new era of educational excellence. In anticipation of this, the college invites the community to Seahawk Saturday, an open house showcasing its vibrant campus and diverse programs, scheduled for March 23 at the Carl Parker Multipurpose Center.

Advertisment

Seahawk Saturday: A Gateway to Higher Education

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., prospective students, families, and community members can explore the offerings of Lamar State College Port Arthur during Seahawk Saturday. This event serves as a perfect platform for visitors to tour departments, engage with enrollment counselors, and receive firsthand information on certificate and degree programs. The event's highlight includes a resource fair featuring community organizations, providing a comprehensive view of the support services available to students.

Entertainment and Engagement for All Ages

Advertisment

The college promises an entertaining day filled with free food, games, and activities suitable for all attendees. Highlights include meeting the Seahawk basketball team, taking photos with Arthur the Seahawk mascot, and the chance to win exciting prizes. Additionally, every guest will be treated to a complimentary meal from Pizza Artista, ensuring a fun-filled day for everyone who participates.

Building Connections, Fostering Futures

Lamar State College Port Arthur extends a warm invitation to the entire community to join them at Seahawk Saturday, emphasizing it as an opportunity to see why the college is a premier choice for achieving educational and career goals. This event not only serves as a showcase for the college's programs and facilities but also strengthens the bond between the institution and the community it serves, paving the way for future generations of students.