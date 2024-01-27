Lagos State Approves 199 New Private Schools, Total Count Rises to 5,622

Lagos State has issued provisional approval letters to 199 new private schools, escalating the total count of registered private primary and secondary schools to 5,622. This development was announced at the Education Resource Centre, Ojodu, by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun.

Addressing the Issue of Unregistered Schools

Alli-Balogun stressed on the perilous existence of approximately 12,000 unregistered private schools in the state. He indicated a grave concern over the fact that a considerable share of child abuse cases in Lagos originate from these unregulated educational institutions. The Commissioner urged the owners of these schools to seek official approval and cautioned that these approvals are not transferable to other branches without consent from the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA).

Emphasizing on Quality Education Over Commercial Interests

Mr Abayomi Abolaji, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, emphasized the importance of focusing on educational quality over commercial interests. He resonated with Alli-Balogun's message, endorsing the necessity of government recognition for schools to ensure child safety and quality assurance.

Benefits of Government Approval

Mrs Fabambi Falayi, the Director of Private Education and Special Programmes at OEQA, outlined several benefits of obtaining provisional approval. These include government recognition, eligibility to present candidates for external exams, access to loans, discounted services, and potential eligibility for government relief packages. She applauded the newly approved schools for meeting all the essential requirements.

The Lagos State Government's commitment to sanitizing the education sector is evident in this latest development. It underscores the government's unwavering commitment to prioritizing child safety and educational quality over commercial interests.