Lagos Business School Launches Co-Impact Project for Gender Equality in Financial Sector

Lagos Business School has announced the initiation of a transformative 'Co-Impact' project aimed at promoting gender equality within Nigeria's financial services sector. This groundbreaking initiative, revealed by the project's co-lead Yetunde Anibaba during an International Women's Day event, has been kickstarted with a significant $300,000 grant from a global philanthropic collaborative. The project endeavors to address the stark gender disparity in the sector, where women make up 45% of the workforce yet hold only 20% of executive management positions.

Dissecting the Gender Gap

The Co-Impact project seeks to unearth and address the root causes of gender inequality in Nigeria's financial services sector. Anibaba highlighted that despite women constituting nearly half of the sector's workforce, their representation dwindles significantly at senior management levels. This disparity is attributed to deeply ingrained social norms, implicit biases, and non-inclusive organizational structures and processes. The project aims to create a more equitable professional environment by leveraging the Design Phase Grant to develop strategies that promote systemic change.

A Call to Action

In his remarks, Prof. Chris Ogbechie, Dean of Lagos Business School, underscored the importance of inclusion and gender equality, not just within the confines of the institution but as a societal norm. He emphasized that true innovation, creativity, and growth stem from diversity and inclusion. The 'Inspire Inclusion' theme of the event served as a rallying cry for concerted efforts to dismantle barriers to gender equality and to highlight the economic implications of underutilizing women in decision-making roles, which could potentially cost the economy up to 15% of its GDP.

Broader Implications and Future Directions

The Co-Impact project represents a pivotal step towards achieving gender parity in Nigeria's financial sector. By addressing systemic barriers and advocating for inclusive practices, Lagos Business School aims to inspire similar initiatives across various sectors. The project, supported by the Design Phase Grant, provides a blueprint for leveraging resources, expertise, and collaborative efforts to foster a just and equitable professional landscape for women. As the project unfolds, it is poised to catalyze significant changes, not only within the financial services sector but also in the broader socio-economic fabric of Nigeria.