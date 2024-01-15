L.E.A.D. Program Launched at St. Augustine's High School: A Stride Towards Safer Communities

In a concerted effort to stem the tide of drug abuse and violence among the youth, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (SJSO) has embarked on an innovative initiative. The department has introduced the Law Enforcement Against Drugs (L.E.A.D.) program at St. Augustine's Pedro Menendez High School, reaching out to students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

L.E.A.D: A Comprehensive Approach to Drug Education

This comprehensive educational program is designed to equip students with robust skills to resist drugs, violence, and negative peer pressure. The L.E.A.D. curriculum emphasizes the importance of evidence-based communication, conflict resolution, resiliency, and positive social behaviors. This unique approach goes beyond standard drug education by incorporating crucial topics such as the safe usage of prescription, over-the-counter drugs, and opioids. Additionally, it features essential educational tools like goal setting, decision making, anger management, media literacy, and pro-social bonding.

Positive Impact and Community Engagement

L.E.A.D. CEO Nick DeMauro projects significant changes in student behavior as a result of the program. The initiative allows deputies to act as role models, fostering personal interactions between law enforcement officers and students. This strategy aims to build trust and rapport, enhancing the program's effectiveness.

Captain Peggy Tennyson of SJSO extolled the benefits of the program, emphasizing its role in elevating student safety and understanding the consequences of actions related to alcohol, drugs, and violence. The L.E.A.D. program engages students through games and skits, focusing on social and emotional learning to empower them to make healthy life choices.

Broader Efforts for Safer Communities

This initiative is part of a larger endeavor involving nearly 50 deputies slated to teach in eight county schools. The overarching goal is the creation and maintenance of safer, healthier communities, by protecting young people from the perils of drugs and violent crime. Sheriff Robert Hardwick expressed pride in the Youth Services Unit for bringing this initiative to local schools, underscoring the department's unwavering commitment to community safety and youth welfare.