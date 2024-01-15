Kyrgyzstan’s New Educational Milestone: Inauguration of School No. 62

On a crisp morning in Bishkek, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, inaugurated the freshly minted building of school No. 62. The structure, a testament to Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to bolstering its educational infrastructure, promises to be a nurturing ground for 1,500 primary school students.

Expanding Educational Infrastructure

Addressing the attendees at the ceremony, Japarov shone a light on the government’s tireless strides in amplifying Bishkek’s educational landscape. Over the past three years, the city has seen the rise of 42 educational institutions, a monumental feat in itself. Of these, 26 are new schools, and 16 are kindergartens, each a symbol of Kyrgyzstan’s dedication to nurturing its young minds.

Ongoing Projects and Future Goals

Japarov’s speech also made mention of the ongoing projects that further underline the government’s mission. Among these projects, the construction of kindergarten No. 19, designed to accommodate 180 children, and the nearing completion of kindergarten No. 21, which will home 280 children, stand out. Furthermore, Japarov emphasized the government’s vision to raise kindergarten enrollment rates to a promising 40% in the near future.

A Peek into School No. 62

Leaning into the specifics of the newly inaugurated school building, Japarov proudly pointed out that the premises are fully equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. The building houses classrooms, a gym, a dance hall, a library, a canteen, and modern sports grounds, all designed to provide the students with a comprehensive educational experience. The total investment in the project amounts to 227.7 million soms from the state budget, a clear indicator of the government’s commitment to education.

With the inauguration of school No. 62, it is evident that the government of Kyrgyzstan is steadfast in its mission to expand and improve the country’s educational infrastructure. The commitment to this cause reflects in the current and upcoming projects, and in the vision to raise kindergarten enrollment rates. As these plans come to fruition, the future of education in Kyrgyzstan seems to be in capable hands.