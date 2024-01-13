Kyrgyzstan’s First Lady Aigul Japarova Explores Collaborative Efforts with UAE Leaders

In a series of high-profile meetings in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the First Lady of Kyrgyzstan, Aigul Japarova, has opened dialogues with several renowned UAE organizations, marking a significant stride towards fostering Kyrgyzstan’s development on the fronts of women’s rights, children’s rights, and family development.

Advocates for Women and Children

On her two-day visit from January 11th to 12th, Japarova engaged in conversations with the Secretary-General of the General Women’s Union, Noura Al Suwaidi, and the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Reem Al Falasi. These discussions aimed at exploring potential partnerships between Kyrgyzstan and UAE institutions, known for their significant contributions to women’s rights protection, motherhood support, and assistance for children, including those with disabilities.

Empowering Vulnerable Women

Further extending the scope of her visit, Japarova also held talks with Fatima bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Executive Director of the Fatima bint Mohammed bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI). The conversations revolved around the implementation of social and economic projects that could aid vulnerable women in Kyrgyzstan, underscoring the shared commitment towards uplifting the marginalized sections of society.

Collaboration for Education

The visit reached a significant milestone with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Japarova’s public foundation, “Ene – balaga tirek,” and “Educators Without Borders International,” a Geneva-based organization. The MoU is set to establish scholarship programs for Kyrgyz students, marking a promising step forward in joint project endeavors between Kyrgyzstan and the UAE. The visit culminated with a souvenir exchange, a symbolic gesture of goodwill and the promising partnership between the two nations.

The First Lady’s visit to the UAE signifies Kyrgyzstan’s continuous efforts towards the advancement of women’s rights and children’s welfare. The potential collaborations discussed during these meetings could pave the way for future initiatives that enhance family development and empower the country’s vulnerable populations.