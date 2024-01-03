en English
Africa

Kwesi Afrifa: MIT’s Urban Planning Innovator Bridging Tech and Culture

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Kwesi Afrifa: MIT's Urban Planning Innovator Bridging Tech and Culture

In the bustling corridors of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), urban planning and computer science are intersecting in the hands of Kwesi Afrifa. This senior MIT student, hailing from Accra, Ghana, is spearheading the development of software tools that aim to streamline urban life and aid city planners in their mission.

Blending Technology and Urban Planning

Afrifa is an active participant in the City Form Lab, where he’s been instrumental in creating an innovative tool for pedestrian behavior analysis. The tool, which is Python-based and open-source, equips researchers and policymakers with a potent means to study and understand pedestrian dynamics in urban settings. The anticipated launch of this trailblazing tool is just around the corner, slated for next month.

Previous Projects and Future Plans

In the early stages of his academic journey at MIT, Afrifa contributed to the Civic Data Design Lab. His role involved designing an online portal for the residents of Kibera, Nairobi, enabling them to access the Internet and participate in survey research. This initiative was an important step towards digital inclusion, a theme that Afrifa continues to champion.

Post-graduation, Afrifa intends to work as a software engineer in a New York-based startup. His long-term vision, however, is to establish his own company specializing in the development of urban data tools. These tools would integrate with cartographic and location-based software applications, enhancing the capabilities of urban planners and related stakeholders.

Cultural Initiatives and Community Involvement

Aside from his academic and career pursuits, Afrifa is a fervent advocate of African languages and culture. He co-founded the Mandla app, a learning platform for African languages, which amassed 50,000 daily users before its unfortunate discontinuation due to funding issues.

He also launched ghanabills.com, a website dedicated to democratizing access to information on Ghana’s parliamentary bills. Afrifa’s efforts extend to the realm of art and identity, where he is currently working on a film and multimedia installation centered around African art.

In addition, Afrifa has breathed new life into MIT’s Black Theater Guild. As director of two productions, he aspires to continue his involvement in theater, fostering a vibrant community and promoting diverse narratives.

Africa Education
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

