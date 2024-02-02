Kwanthanze High School to Host Inaugural Multi-Sport Tournament in Preparation for Global Championship

At the heart of Machakos County, Kenya, Kwanthanze High School is preparing to host the inaugural edition of a multi-sport tournament, a two-day event scheduled for February 10-11. This tournament is not just another sports event; it is an unprecedented gathering of over 100 teams, including international contenders from Rwanda and Uganda, competing in eight different sports disciplines.

Kwanthanze's Preparation for the Global Stage

Kwanthanze High, renowned for its volleyball acumen, is using this tournament as a stepping stone towards the colossal World School Volleyball Championship in Serbia this April. The team, with a record of five national titles under its belt, earned the invitation to this global event following their triumph in the Africa fiesta held in Morocco last year.

Unleashing the Sporting Spirit

The tournament's sports roster is as diverse as it is exciting, featuring volleyball, football, handball, rugby 15s and 7s, basketball, hockey, netball, and racquet games. But the tournament is not solely about winning; it also aims to rekindle rivalries and provide a platform for local teams to gauge their skills against one another.

The Ambition to Dominate

The head coach of Kwanthanze, Justin Kigwari, understands the gravity of this tournament. He acknowledges its significance as a potent preparation ground for the international stage. Kigwari's ambition for his team is not just to participate but to dominate the volleyball scene by winning all available titles this year.