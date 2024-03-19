KRA and KICD Forge Partnership to Embed Tax Education in Kenya's School Curriculum

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) have embarked on a groundbreaking partnership aimed at weaving tax education into the fabric of Kenya's school curriculum.

This collaborative effort seeks to demystify tax concepts by developing exclusive tax e-resources tailored for students under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), targeting key subjects such as Business Studies, Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, and Social Studies.

Revolutionizing Tax Literacy

During a strategic meeting on Tuesday, KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga and KICD leadership laid the groundwork for this innovative initiative. Wattanga underscored the importance of introducing tax education at an early stage in students' academic journey, pointing out the direct correlation between early tax literacy and the cultivation of informed, responsible citizens.

"By learning about taxes at an early age, students become more informed and responsible citizens, contributing to a long-term shift towards a society that values a fair and efficient tax system," Mr. Wattanga emphasized. This initiative is not just about tax compliance; it's about fostering a profound understanding of how taxes impact individuals and society at large.

Expanding Reach Through Digital Resources

Dr. Samuel Obudho, Senior Deputy Director of TVET, highlighted the partnership's efficiency in leveraging digital platforms to reach a wide audience. The development of up-to-date tax literacy digital content, complete with simulation environments, aims to positively influence learners' perceptions and attitudes towards taxes.

"This partnership provides an efficient platform for KRA to reach a wide audience," said Dr. Obudho. The e-content developed through this collaborative effort will cater to learners across various educational levels and the broader public, thus nurturing a sense of responsibility towards the tax system from a young age.

Charting the Future of Tax Education

The partnership between KRA and KICD is poised to introduce a significant shift in how tax education is perceived and taught in Kenyan schools. By embedding tax literacy within the curriculum, this initiative ensures that students not only learn about taxes in theory but also understand their practical implications in real life.

As this program rolls out to primary, secondary, and eventually tertiary education levels, it aims to build a generation of Kenyans who are not just tax compliant, but who also appreciate the role of taxes in societal development.

As we look towards the future, the collaboration between KRA and KICD represents a pivotal step towards transforming Kenya's tax culture. By planting the seeds of tax literacy at an early age, this initiative promises to cultivate a society that understands and values the importance of taxes in nation-building. It's a long-term investment in creating a more informed, responsible, and tax-compliant citizenry.