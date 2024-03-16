Kozhikode School Duo to Showcase Organic Farming Innovation at ISEF 2024 in Los Angeles

Two promising students, Neeraj N. and Adithyan U.S., from N.N. Kakkad Memorial Government Higher Secondary School in Avitanallur, Kozhikode, have made headlines as they gear up to represent India at the prestigious International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2024 in Los Angeles, United States. Their groundbreaking project on organic pest and mosquito control using indigenous fish species in paddy fields has not only captured the imagination of the national science community but has also spotlighted the potential of sustainable agriculture practices.

Advertisment

From Local Fields to Global Stage

Neeraj and Adithyan's journey began with a simple observation in their village's paddy fields, leading to an innovative research project under the guidance of Sheena T.C., a Chemistry teacher at their school, and Sreeraj C.R., a scientist from the Zoological Survey of India. Their research identified the 'Karinkana' fish as a natural pest controller, challenging conventional chemical pest control methods. The duo's project also emphasizes the significance of organic farming methods, showcasing a successful model of sustainable agriculture that could revolutionize farming practices worldwide.

Technological Integration in Agriculture

Advertisment

Understanding the critical role of water levels in paddy fields for the survival of these beneficial fish, Neeraj and Adithyan developed an automated water-level management system. This innovative system ensures optimal water levels are maintained, enabling the 'Karinkana' fish to thrive and effectively control pest populations, even during the dry seasons. This blend of traditional knowledge with modern technology highlights the potential for future agricultural advancements.

Implications for Sustainable Farming

The project presented by the Kozhikode students at ISEF 2024 offers a promising glimpse into the future of farming. By leveraging indigenous knowledge and integrating it with technological innovations, Neeraj and Adithyan have not only proposed an effective solution to pest control but have also advocated for the wider adoption of organic farming practices. Their work serves as a testament to the power of youth innovation in addressing global challenges, paving the way for a more sustainable and eco-friendly approach to agriculture.

As Neeraj and Adithyan prepare to take the global stage at ISEF 2024, their project stands as a beacon of hope for sustainable agricultural practices. It underscores the importance of embracing eco-friendly solutions and the role of young innovators in driving positive change. Their journey from a small village in Kozhikode to an international science fair is not just a personal achievement but a milestone for sustainable farming practices worldwide.