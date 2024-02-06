Kosmos Innovation Centre Assumes Leadership of School Farm Competition in Ghana

In a pivotal development for agricultural education in Ghana, the Kosmos Innovation Centre (KIC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Blue Skies Foundation (BSF) to assume governance and execution of the School Farm Competition. The MOU was officially inked at the KIC Innovation Hub, with notable representatives from both organizations attending the ceremony.

Revolutionizing Agricultural Education

The School Farm Competition is an innovative initiative that provides students in Ghanaian junior and senior high schools with exposure to cutting-edge agricultural practices. It focuses primarily on horticulture, imparting knowledge about various farming techniques and the significance of personal protective equipment (PPEs). The program's fundamental objective is to alter the perception of agriculture from being a punishing activity to a lucrative economic venture.

Past Success and Future Prospects

In 2022, KIC and BSF joined forces, benefitting from funding by the Mastercard Foundation. This collaboration enabled the expansion of the competition to an impressive 198 schools, reaching over 5,500 students. By the close of 2023, the program had successfully trained more than 18,000 students. Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, KIC's Executive Director, expressed positive sentiments about the program's future growth under KIC's stewardship.

Continued Support and Impact

Despite the shift in leadership, Alistair Djimatey from Blue Skies assured that they would persist in providing advisory backing. The competition has empowered schools to supplement their canteens and fund further developments through the sale of produce. Adoe D/A Junior High School and Ghana Senior High School, Tamale, are among the proud winners of the School Farm Awards.

KIC, founded in Ghana in 2016, is dedicated to empowering young entrepreneurs, especially in the agricultural sector. Blue Skies Foundation, on the other hand, has invested in over 120 health and education projects, largely selected by local farmers and community representatives. The School Farm Competition, initially instigated by BSF, is designed to inspire students to view agriculture as a lucrative career, contributing to Ghana's food security in the process.