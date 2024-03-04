Kogi State Continues Infrastructure Legacy at CUSTECH, Osara: Commissioner's Approval

In a recent visit to the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, the Honourable Commissioner for Works in Kogi State, Engr. Muhammad Ahovi Yusuf, showcased his satisfaction with the progress of state-funded projects. This visit, underscored by an official press statement from CUSTECH's Public Relations Unit, marked a significant moment of governmental oversight and support for educational infrastructure development.

Advertisment

State Administration's Dedication to Education

During his assessment at the CUSTECH site, Commissioner Yusuf lauded the foresight and administrative acumen of the state's immediate past Governor, Alh. (Dr.) Yahaya Bello, for his role in establishing CUSTECH. He emphasized the current administration's commitment, under Governor Alh. Usman Ahmed Ododo, to continue and complete the initiated projects. This gesture reiterates the administration's dedication to not just starting, but also seeing through developmental projects that benefit the educational sector.

Collaborative Efforts for Timely Completion

Advertisment

The visit also provided an opportunity for CUSTECH's Vice Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Abdulrahman Asipita Salawu, to express gratitude and appeal for further cooperation from the Kogi State Ministry of Works. The discussion highlighted the crucial role of the Chinese Construction Engineering Company (CCEC) in maintaining high standards in the construction of internal roads within the campus. With a deadline set for April 1, 2024, for the completion of these projects, the urgency and collaborative spirit among all parties involved were palpable.

University Leadership's Unified Welcome

The Commissioner's visit was met with a unified front from the university's leadership, including the Registrar, Bursar, Librarian, and Director of Physical Planning and Development. Their collective presence not only underscored the importance of the visit but also demonstrated the university's eagerness to work closely with the state government to ensure the timely and successful completion of the construction projects.

As CUSTECH Osara continues to evolve into a beacon of technological education in Kogi State, the ongoing infrastructure projects stand as a testament to the government's resolve in enhancing educational facilities. The collaborative endeavor between the state and the university signifies a promising trajectory for the academic and socio-economic development of the region. While the completion date looms, the anticipation for a state-of-the-art educational environment grows, setting a precedent for future infrastructure projects within the state and beyond.