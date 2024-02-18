KL Deemed to be University Honored with Green Urja and Energy Efficiency Award

In an era where the environment commands as much attention as economic growth, institutions that lead the way in sustainability practices are increasingly under the spotlight. Such is the case with KL Deemed to be University, which has recently been honored with the prestigious 'Green Urja and Energy Efficiency Award' by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Kolkata. This recognition, bestowed upon the institution in the 'Skill Diversity Outreach' category, marks a significant milestone in its journey towards fostering an eco-friendly educational environment. The award was received on behalf of the university by Dean, Planning and Development, V. Rajesh, an event that was announced with pride by Vice-Chancellor G. Parthasaradhy Varma this Sunday.

Empowering Future Generations through Sustainability

KL Deemed to be University's commitment to sustainability goes beyond mere environmental advocacy; it is an integral part of its mission to educate and empower future generations. The receipt of the 'Green Urja and Energy Efficiency Award' is a testament to the university's dedication to integrating eco-friendly practices within its curriculum and operations. This award, especially in the 'Skill Diversity Outreach' category, highlights the university's innovative approach to teaching sustainability, ensuring that students are not only aware of the challenges posed by climate change but are also equipped with the skills to combat them.

A Recognition of Excellence

The 'Green Urja and Energy Efficiency Award' is not just any accolade; it is a recognition awarded by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), a premier body that has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable business practices across the country. By honoring KL Deemed to be University with this award, the ICC acknowledges the institution's efforts in creating a green campus and promoting energy efficiency. The award was gracefully accepted by V. Rajesh, who, as the Dean of Planning and Development, has been instrumental in spearheading the university’s green initiatives.

Setting a Benchmark for Others

KL Deemed to be University's achievement serves as a beacon for other educational institutions, demonstrating the feasibility and benefits of incorporating sustainability into their ethos. The university has set a benchmark in the realm of 'Skill Diversity Outreach', showing that it is possible to cultivate a learning environment that not only advances academic excellence but also champions environmental stewardship. This award is a reminder of the crucial role that educational institutions play in shaping the future, not just through the dissemination of knowledge, but also by embodying the principles of sustainability and energy efficiency in their operations.

In conclusion, the recognition received by KL Deemed to be University from the Indian Chamber of Commerce is a significant accolade that underscores the institution's unwavering commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency. This award in the 'Skill Diversity Outreach' category not only celebrates the university's achievements in green initiatives but also sets a precedent for how educational institutions can contribute to a more sustainable future. As society continues to grapple with environmental challenges, the role of academia in leading the charge towards sustainability has never been more critical.