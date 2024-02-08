KKL-JNF: Transforming Israel's At-Risk Youth into Leaders Amidst Turmoil

In the wake of the Israel-Hamas war and the lingering shadows of the pandemic, an unseen crisis has been unfolding: a surge in the number of at-risk youth in Israel. The Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) has risen to the challenge, establishing a Department for At-Risk Youth in 2021.

A Beacon of Hope Amidst Turmoil

The KKL-JNF, renowned for its work in education and land development, has harnessed its expertise to offer a lifeline to teens who have dropped out of school. The department's programs, operational in 34 municipalities, provide a broad spectrum of vocational activities, from agriculture to carpentry and bicycle riding instruction.

These initiatives are not merely about imparting skills; they are about rebuilding self-confidence, fostering responsibility, and rekindling societal connections. For many, they represent a vital stepping stone towards reclaiming their lives amidst the chaos.

The War Within: Struggles of Israel's Youth

The Israel-Hamas war exacerbated the dropout rates, with countless teens grappling with the pressures and traumas of conflict, family losses, and displacement. The ensuing months saw KKL-JNF stepping up its efforts to support these vulnerable youth, even those temporarily housed in hotels.

Innovative projects, such as carpentry programs, were set up, leading to the creation of memorial areas for fallen soldiers and spaces dedicated to the return of hostages from Gaza. These activities served a dual purpose: providing a sense of purpose and promoting societal reintegration.

From Survivors to Leaders: The Transformative Power of KKL-JNF's Programs

The program has seen remarkable transformations. At-risk teens, once disconnected and disillusioned, have found new purpose in volunteering to assist soldiers at borders, distributing meals, and visiting the wounded.

Training programs at institutions like the Wingate Institute, which teaches cycling, aim to empower these teens, transforming them from survivors into leaders. Success stories abound, such as a girl who reentered school and joined the National Service, and a Haredi teen now training in the IDF.

As the sun sets on another day in 2024, the importance of these initiatives in instilling self-confidence and offering a path towards a meaningful life for these at-risk youth cannot be overstated. With the support of KKL-JNF's global donors, these programs continue to serve as beacons of hope amidst the turmoil.

The Israel-Hamas war may have left deep scars, but the resilience and determination of Israel's youth, fostered by KKL-JNF's programs, offer a testament to the human spirit's capacity to heal and thrive.