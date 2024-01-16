Kiwanis Club of Gainesville Honors Exceptional Students and Teachers

The Kiwanis Club of Gainesville, in collaboration with the Hall County School District, recently hosted its annual Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) luncheon, celebrating the accomplishments of exceptional students and educators from the city and county high schools. The event, marked by the presentation of framed certificates to the awardees, is a testament to the dedication of Gainesville Kiwanis to the betterment of local education.

Advertisment

The Rigor of STAR Selection

The STAR program, overseen by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) and the PAGE Foundation, sets stringent criteria for nomination. High school seniors must not only achieve the highest SAT scores on a single test date but also rank in the top 10% or top 10 of their class based on GPA.

Triumphant Trio

Advertisment

Special recognition was given to the winners from East Hall, Flowery Branch, and Gainesville High Schools, who were honored as System STAR Students and Teachers. Their exemplary performance sets the standard for future students and stands as a beacon of the educational excellence fostered within their respective institutions.

A Road to Greater Recognition

The journey of these STAR winners does not end here. The University of North Georgia's College of Education will host the Region 2 recognition event on March 22, celebrating STAR winners from various counties across North Georgia. The laureates from this event will then have the opportunity to compete for the prestigious title of Georgia PAGE STAR Student, with STAR Teachers accompanying their students throughout the competition levels. This regional and state recognition adds another layer of prestige to their accolades and presents a unique opportunity to shine on a broader stage.