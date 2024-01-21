King's Water Site: From Serene Acres to a £80 Million Housing Haven

The King's Water site near Ashton Keynes, a serene 75-acre parcel of land, is primed for transformation into a £80 million housing development. The development, a venture of Bewley Homes, promises to offer 75 homes, an eclectic mix of two to five bedroom terraced and detached homes, as well as bungalows. Each of the four distinct areas within the development will cater to diverse housing preferences, marking a significant stride in local residential infrastructure.

Groundbreaking Ceremony with a Twist

The groundbreaking ceremony for the development added a delightful twist, as it was graced by the presence of young pupils from Ashton Keynes Primary School. Noa Kelly, Ella Hockley-Schwarz, and Martha Hammond, guided by their head teacher Samantha Saville, had the honor of being among the first to break ground. This unique initiative was lauded by both the school and Bewley Homes, creating a sense of community involvement right from the onset of the project.

Educational Opportunity for Pupils

Beyond the ceremonial duties, the involvement of the pupils presented a wonderful educational opportunity. The children, through this hands-on experience, gained valuable insights into the housebuilding industry. Matt Jenkins, the Health and Safety Manager at Bewley Homes, expressed his delight in enabling this learning experience for the pupils. Furthering their commitment to community engagement, Bewley Homes has extended an invitation to the school for an eco-tour of the site in the spring.

Looking Forward to the Show Home

As the project progresses, the anticipation for the completion of the show home intensifies. Expected to open in the summer, the show home will offer prospective home buyers a tangible glimpse into the future of the King's Water development. With its unique architecture and design, the show home is set to be a testament to the quality and innovation that characterizes Bewley Homes' developments.