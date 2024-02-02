Kindergarten Registration Open at Sandyston-Walpack Consolidated School

The Sandyston-Walpack Consolidated School has flung open its doors for kindergarten registration. A beacon of education in the community, the school has set the registration window open until the end of February, inviting parents to enroll their children who will reach the age of 5 by October 1st of this year.
The Registration Procedure
Parents are given two options for accessing the registration form: downloading it from the school's official website, or collecting a physical copy from the school's main office, which is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The school ensures flexibility, catering to the varying preferences and conveniences of parents.
Documentation Requirements
For successful registration, parents are required to furnish a set of documents. These include the child's immunization records, a valid driver's license, two proofs of residency, and the child's birth certificate. These measures underline the school's commitment to ensuring transparency and a secure process.
Health Check Mandate
Moreover, the school emphasizes the importance of student health, necessitating proof of a completed physical examination for the child before the commencement of the academic year. This move underscores the institution's focus on student well-being and readiness for the educational journey ahead.
For further information, parents can reach out to the main office via the provided phone number or email. The Sandyston-Walpack Consolidated School stands ready to guide parents through the registration process, marking the beginning of an enriching educational journey for their young learners.