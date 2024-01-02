en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Kim Jong-un Highlights Education Reform at New Year’s Day Performance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:35 pm EST
Kim Jong-un Highlights Education Reform at New Year’s Day Performance

On the dawn of a new year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un graced the stage of the Mangyongdae Schoolchildren’s Palace in Pyongyang, setting the tone for the country’s educational direction in 2024. The New Year’s Day performance, a vibrant showcase of youthful talent, found an appreciative spectator in Kim, whose attendance was highlighted by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Modernizing the Educational Landscape

Kim’s presence at the event underscored the growing significance of education reform in North Korea. He vocalized his vision for a future where the country’s educational content and methods are modernized, in alignment with the ever-evolving global standards. The North Korean leader emphasized the need for the nation’s schoolchildren to imbibe practical knowledge that would directly contribute towards the socialist construction of the country.

Kim Jong-un: The Tender-Hearted Father

The state media’s portrayal of Kim during the event was as notable as the leader’s emphasis on education. Painting him as the ‘tender-hearted father of the large family of the whole country’, KCNA’s report offered a glimpse into the regime’s narrative, designed to instill a sense of loyalty and patriotism among the youth. The fatherly image of Kim is an integral part of the country’s efforts to shape the perspectives of its future generation.

A Commitment to the Country’s Strength and Future

The performance, brimming with youthful vigor, was described as a reflection of the children’s commitment to becoming ‘young revolutionaries and patriots’ who support the country’s strength and future. A testament to their dedication was beautifully captured in a photograph released by KCNA. The moment, immortalized in a frame, depicted Kim Jong-un taking a picture with the students post-performance, further reinforcing the leader’s connection with the youth.

The publication of this news and the shared photograph indicate a directed effort to bolster internal solidarity within the Republic of Korea. However, the KCNA has specified that the content is not for redistribution, hinting at the nation’s cautious approach towards its international image.

0
Education International Relations North Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Coding for Veterans Float Wins Top Prize at Tournament of Roses Parade

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Brunei Ministry of Education Opens Applications for Government Scholarship Scheme

By Waqas Arain

Tackling School Refusal: A Success Story from Lake Macquarie

By Geeta Pillai

Australian School's Innovative Program Tackles School Refusal

By Geeta Pillai

Film Screening Controversy Ignites Free Speech Debate at Jackson-Reed ...
@Education · 2 hours
Film Screening Controversy Ignites Free Speech Debate at Jackson-Reed ...
heart comment 0
Delayed Launch of FAFSA 2024-25: Glitches and Implications

By Waqas Arain

Delayed Launch of FAFSA 2024-25: Glitches and Implications
Appitor Krakyesɛm S.H.S Champions Science and Maths Quiz on UTV Ghana

By Ebenezer Mensah

Appitor Krakyesɛm S.H.S Champions Science and Maths Quiz on UTV Ghana
Luton Council Includes Pyramids of Giza in Black History Educational Resources

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Luton Council Includes Pyramids of Giza in Black History Educational Resources
LA S.H.S to Showcased in National Academic Competition: A Confluence of Academia and Industry

By Ebenezer Mensah

LA S.H.S to Showcased in National Academic Competition: A Confluence of Academia and Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Carnosine: A Potential Breakthrough in Prostate Cancer Treatment
43 seconds
Carnosine: A Potential Breakthrough in Prostate Cancer Treatment
Inadequate Hospital Meals in Ireland: A Call for Better Nutrition
3 mins
Inadequate Hospital Meals in Ireland: A Call for Better Nutrition
Attack on South Korea's Opposition Leader: A Blow to Political Safety
4 mins
Attack on South Korea's Opposition Leader: A Blow to Political Safety
Bipartisan Legislation Aims to Ease Financial Strain on Family Caregivers
4 mins
Bipartisan Legislation Aims to Ease Financial Strain on Family Caregivers
Sidney Wolfe, Health System Reform Advocate, Dies at 86
4 mins
Sidney Wolfe, Health System Reform Advocate, Dies at 86
New State Laws in the US Highlight Divided Stance on Critical Issues
10 mins
New State Laws in the US Highlight Divided Stance on Critical Issues
Football's Rising Stars: The Young Guns Ready to Shape 2024
11 mins
Football's Rising Stars: The Young Guns Ready to Shape 2024
Mia Tindall: A Young Torchbearer of the Royal Family's Equestrian Legacy
11 mins
Mia Tindall: A Young Torchbearer of the Royal Family's Equestrian Legacy
Marathon Sex: A Potential Danger for Men with Heart Conditions
13 mins
Marathon Sex: A Potential Danger for Men with Heart Conditions
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
13 mins
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
5 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
6 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
6 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
7 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
7 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
7 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
7 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
8 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app