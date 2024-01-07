Key Decisions Loom for Rowan-Salisbury School Board

In a significant move, the Rowan-Salisbury School Board is poised to discuss a variety of critical topics at their forthcoming meeting on Monday. Topping the agenda is the review of the lowest bid for the demolition of Knox Middle School. The bid, by Custom Demo, is priced at $687,448, marking the next step in a process initiated by the board’s resolution in September to abate and demolish the school.

Policy Revisions on the Table

Alongside the demolition contract, the board will evaluate and potentially endorse alterations to district policy in several domains, such as criminal behavior, student health services, staff responsibilities, and a range of contractual and safety rules. The need for these policy revisions stems from legal mandates and updates to assure adherence to current state board policies.

Key Updates to District Policy

A significant highlight of these updates includes the incorporation of a mental health plan into student health services and the inclusion of a provision advocating parental involvement in their child’s education within the staff responsibilities section.

Additional Discussions

The board will also deliberate on the procurement of iPad cases for the upcoming school year, specifically for kindergarteners and rising 9th graders. Another topic of discussion is a proposal from a private individual who seeks to acquire a piece of land near East Rowan High School. The individual’s objective is to expand the Braunville Estates community and offer driveway access and a mulched trail for students. The meeting is slated to take place at the Wallace Education Forum in Salisbury.