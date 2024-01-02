Kerry Katona Declines Funding Daughter Heidi’s Private Education; Advocates Drama School

The former Atomic Kitten member Kerry Katona has made the unusual choice to not pay for her daughter Heidi’s private sixth-form education. Five-time mother Katona clarified her position in a recent New magazine editorial, sparking a discussion on parenting and education.

An Unnecessary Expense?

Katona argues that the expenditure on private education would be disproportionate to Heidi’s school attendance. Heidi’s lack of enthusiasm for school, coupled with her sporadic presence, does not warrant the high cost, says the former pop star. Instead of investing in a private education that her daughter might not fully utilize, Katona proposes an alternative path.

Spotlight on Drama School

Katona has pledged financial support for Heidi’s drama school education, should she choose to walk that path. Recognizing her 16-year-old daughter’s potential for stardom and innate performing talent, Katona is ready to back Heidi’s journey into the world of performing arts. This proposition indicates an inclination towards nurturing Heidi’s passions and propensities rather than enforcing a conventional educational route.

Heidi’s Struggles and Kerry’s Resolve

Heidi, on the brink of transitioning from her current educational phase, has been grappling with uncertainty about her future. In 2022, Katona revealed Heidi’s battle with anxiety, an issue that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a significant decline in her self-confidence. Despite these challenges, Kerry remains steadfast in her parenting approach, acknowledging that teenagers often disregard parental advice. Yet, she remains committed to guiding her children, including Heidi and 15-year-old son Maxwell, shared with ex-husband Mark, with whom she was married from 2007 to 2011.