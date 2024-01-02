en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Kerry Katona Declines Funding Daughter Heidi’s Private Education; Advocates Drama School

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:17 am EST
Kerry Katona Declines Funding Daughter Heidi’s Private Education; Advocates Drama School

The former Atomic Kitten member Kerry Katona has made the unusual choice to not pay for her daughter Heidi’s private sixth-form education. Five-time mother Katona clarified her position in a recent New magazine editorial, sparking a discussion on parenting and education.

An Unnecessary Expense?

Katona argues that the expenditure on private education would be disproportionate to Heidi’s school attendance. Heidi’s lack of enthusiasm for school, coupled with her sporadic presence, does not warrant the high cost, says the former pop star. Instead of investing in a private education that her daughter might not fully utilize, Katona proposes an alternative path.

Spotlight on Drama School

Katona has pledged financial support for Heidi’s drama school education, should she choose to walk that path. Recognizing her 16-year-old daughter’s potential for stardom and innate performing talent, Katona is ready to back Heidi’s journey into the world of performing arts. This proposition indicates an inclination towards nurturing Heidi’s passions and propensities rather than enforcing a conventional educational route.

Heidi’s Struggles and Kerry’s Resolve

Heidi, on the brink of transitioning from her current educational phase, has been grappling with uncertainty about her future. In 2022, Katona revealed Heidi’s battle with anxiety, an issue that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a significant decline in her self-confidence. Despite these challenges, Kerry remains steadfast in her parenting approach, acknowledging that teenagers often disregard parental advice. Yet, she remains committed to guiding her children, including Heidi and 15-year-old son Maxwell, shared with ex-husband Mark, with whom she was married from 2007 to 2011.

0
Education
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Chico Unified School District: A Battleground for Student Privacy and Parental Rights

By BNN Correspondents

Micro-Internships: A New Trend in Enhancing Employability

By Dil Bar Irshad

Utah's Youth Rising Against Air Pollution: The Power of Art and Science

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Utah State University Launches Annual Lecture Series on Conflict Resol ...
@Education · 3 mins
Utah State University Launches Annual Lecture Series on Conflict Resol ...
heart comment 0
Chico School District Lawsuit Sparks Nationwide Debate on Student Privacy

By BNN Correspondents

Chico School District Lawsuit Sparks Nationwide Debate on Student Privacy
Decolonizing School Libraries: A Potawatomi Librarian’s Initiative

By BNN Correspondents

Decolonizing School Libraries: A Potawatomi Librarian's Initiative
California Mandates Cursive Instruction in Elementary Schools with New Law

By BNN Correspondents

California Mandates Cursive Instruction in Elementary Schools with New Law
Ryan Smith: Shaping Iowa’s Future Athletes Through Innovative Training

By Salman Khan

Ryan Smith: Shaping Iowa's Future Athletes Through Innovative Training
Latest Headlines
World News
Cache County Interim Attorney, Dane Murray, Resigns to Join NCIS
30 seconds
Cache County Interim Attorney, Dane Murray, Resigns to Join NCIS
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
1 min
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
2 mins
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
2 mins
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
2 mins
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
2 mins
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
2 mins
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Multivitamins
2 mins
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Multivitamins
Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan
2 mins
Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app