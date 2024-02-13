Kenyan Universities to Eliminate Diploma and Certificate Courses: A Major Shift in Higher Education

Universities in Kenya Face Major Shift: No More Diploma and Certificate CoursesFebruary 13, 2024 - A seismic shift is on the horizon for Kenya's higher education landscape, as universities may soon be barred from offering diploma and certificate courses. Embakasi Central Member of Parliament Benjamin Mwangi's Universities (Amendment) Bill 2023 seeks to reinforce tertiary institutions and bolster enrollment in technical and vocational colleges.

A Push for Higher Quality Education

The proposed legislation, in line with recommendations from the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms, intends to refocus universities on degree and postgraduate programs. By eliminating diploma and certificate courses, the aim is to enhance the quality of education provided by these institutions.

Under the new law, students pursuing diploma and certificate courses would be directed to technical and vocational colleges. The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) would no longer place students in universities for these courses. This move is expected to significantly increase enrollment in technical and vocational colleges, providing students with specialized training and skills development.

Reshaping the Certification Landscape

The Universities (Amendment) Bill 2023 also addresses the certification process. Universities would exclusively offer postgraduate diplomas and certificates, while technical and vocational colleges would be responsible for basic certificate and diploma courses.

In a bid to align Kenya's higher education system with global standards, the Commission for University Education (CUE) would be granted the authority to recognize and equate postgraduate certificates and diplomas conferred by foreign institutions. This recognition would ensure that Kenyan students receive qualifications that are competitive on the international stage.

Financial Implications for Universities

While the bill aims to strengthen Kenya's educational system, it could have significant financial implications for universities already grappling with financial difficulties. The loss of revenue from diploma and certificate courses may pose a challenge for these institutions, necessitating a strategic reevaluation of their financial models.

Despite these potential hurdles, proponents of the bill maintain that the long-term benefits of refocusing universities on degree and postgraduate programs, as well as boosting enrollment in technical and vocational colleges, far outweigh the immediate financial concerns.

As the Universities (Amendment) Bill 2023 continues to make its way through the legislative process, Kenya's higher education landscape prepares for a monumental transformation that will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for students, institutions, and the nation as a whole.