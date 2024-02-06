Kenyan Education Sector Faces Controversy over E-Citizen School Fees Collection

David Barasa, the Bungoma County Chairman of the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet), has expressed strong criticism towards the Kenyan government's recent move to mandate the collection of school fees through the e-citizen platform. This directive, issued by the Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Belio Kipsang, has stirred up controversy in the nation's education sector.

Decision Made Without Proper Consultation

Akelo Misori, Kuppet's National Secretary General, has pointed out that the decision was made without proper consultations with stakeholders. This lack of dialogue and consensus has led to an uproar among education professionals, causing a rift between the educators and the government.

Concerns Over the New Process

Barasa, in his speech delivered in Bungoma, expressed concern that this new process would instigate chaos in an already beleaguered education sector. He highlighted the inadequacy of capitation funds reaching schools, which has forced many schools to resort to creative methods to supplement their funding. This has included accepting labor, firewood, bricks, or even animals as forms of fee payment.

Implications of the Digital Payment System

Barasa argued that the implementation of the digital payment system would exclude parents who are unable to pay fees in cash. This new system, he warned, would potentially undermine the schools' innovative income-generating activities. Furthermore, Barasa questioned the government's need for additional information from schools, suggesting that this could lead to the creation of ghost accounts. He also warned that centralizing fee collection would likely result in delays in remittances from the national government, further incapacitating schools.

As the debate rages on, the future of Kenyan education hangs in the balance. Will the government heed the concerns of its educators and reconsider its decision, or will it press on with its digital transformation agenda? Only time will tell.